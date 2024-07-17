Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 962,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,180,000 after acquiring an additional 432,080 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in NRG Energy by 486.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 900,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,688,000 after acquiring an additional 746,899 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 14,547.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 515,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,642,000 after acquiring an additional 511,792 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in NRG Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 438,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 36.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 416,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,164,000 after purchasing an additional 110,163 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG opened at $76.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average is $67.83. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.97 and a twelve month high of $87.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.07.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. On average, analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

