Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $298,000 Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,434 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,814,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,655 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 178,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 198,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Snap in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Snap from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Eric Young sold 115,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $1,844,207.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,292,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,386,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 481,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,980,396.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 115,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $1,844,207.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,292,657 shares in the company, valued at $52,386,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,373,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,949,967 in the last three months. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap Trading Down 0.4 %

SNAP opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average is $14.11.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.