Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $321,000 Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 15.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 558,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,934,000 after buying an additional 74,986 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 410,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after buying an additional 16,486 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.