Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Invests $252,000 in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,511 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OC. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 112.9% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:OC opened at $181.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.58. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $109.95 and a 1-year high of $184.00.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on OC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,854.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,360 shares of company stock worth $3,437,315 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

