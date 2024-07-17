Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Invests $322,000 in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 938.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.0959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

