Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Invests $341,000 in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 1,377.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $434,000.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GOVI opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.77. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $29.35.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0781 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

