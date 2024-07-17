Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 47.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 978,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $810,586,000 after buying an additional 12,445 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 689,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $392,470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 440,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,334,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $988.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $924.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $934.23. The stock has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $674.41 and a 12-month high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

