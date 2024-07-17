Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $354,000 Investment in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Churchill Downs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.89.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.22 per share, for a total transaction of $494,836.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,618.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $144.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.97. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $106.45 and a 52-week high of $146.64.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $590.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.41 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

