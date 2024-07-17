Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 15 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 418 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $2,351,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $780,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,982,000 after purchasing an additional 31,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $743.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $658.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $653.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $387.01 and a 1-year high of $743.24.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $637.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

