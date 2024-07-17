Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,398 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.06.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:NLY opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.36.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.54%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -268.04%.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.