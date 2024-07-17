Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 436 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.98.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

