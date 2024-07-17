Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 978 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,525 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. CWM LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE NEP opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.21. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $59.90. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.03.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.63. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.74%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 117.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEP. Marathon Capitl restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

