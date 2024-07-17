Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 26.4% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,289,000. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 11.7% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $27.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average is $24.26.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. Analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

