Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,236 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,236 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. STF Management LP increased its position in shares of Illumina by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Illumina by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,562 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $125.23 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $195.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.