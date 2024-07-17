Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,343 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $511,215,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $890,475,000 after buying an additional 3,036,495 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,712,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,525,000 after buying an additional 2,908,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,342,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,362,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 15,055,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $907,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,676 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $64,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,958.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $342,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,209,131.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $64,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,958.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,417,110. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $75.60 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $85.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.