Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 986 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 986 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.05.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $187.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.72 and a 1 year high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.73 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

