Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,977 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,529,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,845,958,000 after buying an additional 151,311 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,950,011 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $332,886,000 after purchasing an additional 64,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,910,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,384,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $223,232,000 after purchasing an additional 169,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,255,761 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $214,375,000 after purchasing an additional 108,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LNG stock opened at $178.67 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.31 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The business’s revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on LNG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.64.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

