Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,677,000 after acquiring an additional 229,231 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after buying an additional 16,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $201.38 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.11.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

