Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,585,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,571,000 after buying an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,490,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,645,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,215,000 after purchasing an additional 436,060 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,430,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,086,000 after purchasing an additional 123,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,143,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $307.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $314.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.24. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $283.53 and a twelve month high of $423.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W raised shares of Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.