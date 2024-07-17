Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its position in Booking by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 5,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,811,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Booking by 4.9% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 10,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,181,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Argus increased their price objective on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,950.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,980.15.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock opened at $4,119.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,869.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3,665.49. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,733.04 and a one year high of $4,144.32.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total value of $75,619.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,640.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 999 shares of company stock worth $3,939,187. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

