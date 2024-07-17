Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,594 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000.

NYSE ISD opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.91%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

