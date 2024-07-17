Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,276 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,247,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,361,000 after purchasing an additional 256,738 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $443,844,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,402,000 after purchasing an additional 388,390 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 742,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 730,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,615,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $248.14 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.50 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,227 shares of company stock worth $8,676,973 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands



Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

