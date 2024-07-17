Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,758 Shares of Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,758 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak Income ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARY. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 237.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 728,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after buying an additional 512,787 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,783,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,155,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000.

Angel Oak Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CARY opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.50. Angel Oak Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.89 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

Angel Oak Income ETF Profile

The Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by broadly investing in USD-denominated fixed income securities with a tilt towards structured products and residential mortgage.

