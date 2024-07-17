Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 487 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

IRM opened at $99.97 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $100.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 151.47, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 393.95%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.59, for a total transaction of $1,453,991.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,078,583.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 6,200 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.35, for a total transaction of $547,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,326.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.59, for a total transaction of $1,453,991.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,078,583.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,053 shares of company stock worth $8,509,378. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

