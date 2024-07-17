Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 652 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $570,789,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,396,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,740,000 after buying an additional 1,045,852 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,952,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,616,000 after buying an additional 340,686 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of PPL by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,678,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,992,000 after buying an additional 18,822 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 437.5% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,890,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,530,000 after buying an additional 3,980,626 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PPL opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. PPL’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.36.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

