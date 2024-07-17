Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 69 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 8,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 49.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective (up from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.27.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,255.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.83, for a total value of $2,529,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,137,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,241 shares of company stock valued at $12,495,890. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TYL opened at $528.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.53, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $490.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.14. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $361.16 and a twelve month high of $528.95.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.79 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Stories

