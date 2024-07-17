Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 979 Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nextracker from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fox Advisors raised Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Nextracker from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Nextracker from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Nextracker from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.91.

Nextracker Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXT opened at $48.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23. Nextracker Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $62.31.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $736.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.03 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nextracker

In related news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $532,847.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,463.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nextracker Profile

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.