Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Takes $239,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

DELL stock opened at $134.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.77 and a 200-day moving average of $116.20. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $159,018,661.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,725,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,705,689.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,032,750 shares of company stock worth $959,881,905. Insiders own 46.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

