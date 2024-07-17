Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:FNGG)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:FNGG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares by 3,404.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

FNGG stock opened at $157.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.78 million, a PE ratio of 77.70 and a beta of 3.37. Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.14.

Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Select Large Caps & FANGs Bull 2X Shares (FNGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE FANG 20 index. The fund provides 2x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index consists of FANG stocks and other growth stocks of technology and tech-enabled companies. FNGG was launched on Sep 30, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

