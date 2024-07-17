Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,122,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,328,000 after purchasing an additional 63,240 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26,676.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 674,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,562,000 after buying an additional 671,704 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,317,000 after acquiring an additional 34,276 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 304,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 266,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $321.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $306.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.86. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $233.54 and a twelve month high of $322.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

