Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,994,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,847,000 after buying an additional 1,472,435 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,451,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,861,000 after acquiring an additional 942,097 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 247.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,284,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,511,000 after acquiring an additional 915,046 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,140,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,630,000 after acquiring an additional 693,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,936.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 601,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,217,000 after purchasing an additional 571,626 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $53.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.56. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $65.62.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.5475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on XEL. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

