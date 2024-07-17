Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 563,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Confluent were worth $17,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Confluent by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,276,000 after acquiring an additional 647,251 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $134,132,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,551,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,910,000 after purchasing an additional 738,147 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,931,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,201,000 after buying an additional 104,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,613,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,745,000 after buying an additional 174,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $6,084,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,841,610.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $6,084,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,841,610.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,794 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $121,256.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 165,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,626.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 632,725 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,428 in the last three months. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CFLT. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Confluent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Confluent from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.85.

Confluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $217.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. Analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Confluent Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

