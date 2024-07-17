Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Sets New 52-Week High at $193.90

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $193.90 and last traded at $193.73, with a volume of 604651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.49.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,142,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,127,000 after purchasing an additional 49,178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,686,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,154,000 after acquiring an additional 46,881 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,357,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 16,875.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 800,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,056,000 after acquiring an additional 795,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,000.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,553,000 after acquiring an additional 709,528 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

