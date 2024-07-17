Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 70.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CORZ. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

Shares of CORZ opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. Core Scientific has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $11.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $179.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Core Scientific will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,345.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $68,744.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 359,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,245.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORZ. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $65,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $84,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

