Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) Posts Earnings Results

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$334.80 million.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$6.93 and a 52-week high of C$14.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CJR shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform overweight” rating to an “underperform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank cut Corus Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

