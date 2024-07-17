Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.08. The company has a market cap of $989.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $98.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $817.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. CL King downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

View Our Latest Report on CBRL

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.