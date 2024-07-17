CV Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CV Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 4.3% of CV Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. CV Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 16,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.4% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $171,021,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,988 shares of company stock valued at $17,752,805. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $183.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.53. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.