CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,878 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 246,550.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $28.69.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVI stock opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.22.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). CVR Energy had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.67%.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

