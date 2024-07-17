Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,380,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the June 15th total of 20,550,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Cybin Trading Down 4.6 %

Cybin stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.50. Cybin has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74.

Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Cybin will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cybin during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cybin by 488.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 88,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73,271 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cybin by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cybin in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cybin by 20,000.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 402,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

