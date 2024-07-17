Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Down to $16.89

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.89, but opened at $15.93. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 178,758 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $17.50 target price (down from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.28.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $415.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.90 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 2.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth $264,000. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

