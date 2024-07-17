Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

