Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, reports. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of C$1.58 million for the quarter.

Destiny Media Technologies Stock Performance

Destiny Media Technologies stock opened at C$0.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.84 million, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.03. Destiny Media Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$0.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.58.

Get Destiny Media Technologies alerts:

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, an online platform that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from record labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the content; Play MPE CASTER; Play MPE Quickshare provides a distribution tool for Play MPE customers to promote music; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through cloud-based player and mobile apps.

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.