Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, reports. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of C$1.58 million for the quarter.
Destiny Media Technologies Stock Performance
Destiny Media Technologies stock opened at C$0.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.84 million, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.03. Destiny Media Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$0.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.58.
Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile
