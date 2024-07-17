Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,894 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 676,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 36,012 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 55.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 428,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 152,446 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,480,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $851,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,195 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is presently 9.21%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

