Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.27

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2667 per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This is an increase from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DFGP opened at $53.45 on Wednesday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.14 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day moving average is $52.92.

About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

