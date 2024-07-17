Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.27

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2667 per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This is an increase from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DFGP opened at $53.45 on Wednesday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.14 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day moving average is $52.92.
About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF
