Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2182 per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This is a boost from Dimensional Global Credit ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Dimensional Global Credit ETF Price Performance
Shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF stock opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.65.
About Dimensional Global Credit ETF
