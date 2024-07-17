Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2182 per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This is a boost from Dimensional Global Credit ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF stock opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.65.

Get Dimensional Global Credit ETF alerts:

About Dimensional Global Credit ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.