Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Increases Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3571 per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $4.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This is an increase from Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DFGX opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $53.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.53.

About Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

