Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Increases Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3571 per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $4.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This is an increase from Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DFGX opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $53.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.53.
