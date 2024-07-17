Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Pioneer Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 57,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 21,580 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 150,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the period. OLIO Financial Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 78,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAT opened at $56.31 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $56.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

