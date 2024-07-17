Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Hits New 52-Week High at $113.11

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $113.11 and last traded at $112.50, with a volume of 402425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.90.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 3.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.56 and its 200-day moving average is $99.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 322.4% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 128,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after acquiring an additional 98,356 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 12,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

