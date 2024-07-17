Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Trading 6.9% Higher

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.36 and last traded at $88.33. 160,411 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,324,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.61.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.40. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $7,493,000.

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

