Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.08

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.08 and last traded at $44.07, with a volume of 8577669 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.14.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.48.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNA. Westwood Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 56,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 82,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.